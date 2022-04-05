ILLINOIS (WCIA) — An Illinois not-for-profit organization helps warm a mom’s heart after her daughter passed away in 2019.

Michelle Moore said her daughter, Lacey Moore, passed away because of a brain aneurysm three years ago.

“It was very sudden,” said Michelle. “Gift of Hope has helped us a lot with getting things together.”

She said Gift of Hope provides details and updates on people who received organ donations from her daughter.

“Our decision to donate Lacey’s organs…that would be something that she would have wanted…to help someone out,” said Michelle.

Since working with Gift of Hope, Michelle’s family has received many letters from people who received the donations, letting her know that they are doing well.

Michelle stated, “I know a boy, a 12-year-old, who has Lacey’s heart. It is emotional…It is a very happy feeling…to know that someone has her heart out there.”

When he received Lacey’s heart, the boy was 10.

Another person received Lacey’s lungs.

“She gave her lungs…and someone who was a grandpa could see his grandkids,” Michelle added.

Gift of Hope also gave Michelle’s family a kit to make a purple lantern, which they could light up at night to honor Lacey and her donations.

“It goes outside my house every night and it is all lit up,” Michelle smiled.

Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network is a not-for-profit organ procurement organization that coordinates organ and tissue donation and services to families of donors in the northern three-quarters of Illinois and northwest Indiana.