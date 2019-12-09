Mobile Meter app crashes

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mobile Meter app– used to pay for parking in Champaign and Urbana– has been crashing on people’s phones.

The City of Champaign got complaints about it two months ago, but the app still has not been working for many people. Public Works says they believe the problem stemmed from the latest iOS update that caused glitches.

They suggested uninstalling and reinstalling the app. That does not solve the issue in some cases, though. The City says it is still working with the Mobile Meter Company to fix the problem.