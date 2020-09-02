‘Mobile Market’ makes debut, brings nutritious food to people in need

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There are many groups working to feed people in need in Champaign County, and there’s a new one that launched this week.

It’s and MTD bus gone Mobile Market.

Carle Health and Champaign-Urbana City Farms introduced it on Wednesday at the Church of Living God in Champaign. It’s a new way to bring free, fresh food to people in undeserved communities.

A recent Feeding America study found that nearly 16 percent of people living in Champaign County are struggling with food insecurity right now. That’s why organizers say the Mobile Market is so important.

“Food insecurity and health are deeply connected. People who are food insecure are disproportionately affected by diet-sensitive conditions, such as diabetes and high blood pressure,” says VP of Carle Community Health Initiatives Julianna Sellett.

That’s where CU City Farms comes in. It’s a fairly new non-profit organization working with local farms to supply the Mobile Market with nutritious food options.

But big part of it is also getting to know the people who come to shop.

“[We’re] learning what kinds of foods they want, learning what kinds of jobs they’re interested in related to the local food market, [and] what they want this mobile market to be,” says CU City Farms Founder and CEO Rebecca McBride.

Organizers say they still have a lot of room to grow. Ideas include hot meal options and employment opportunities.

“After COVID is over and it’s safe to do so, people will be able to get on the bus and shop in the bus,” says McBride. “We’ll give them that kind of job training, and if we can be economically viable, we’ll hire them as well.”

Shoppers lined up on launch day to get their hands on a wide array of foods.

“Everything in my bag is something new. I never tried it before, but i’m sure going to give it a good shot,” says shopper Barbara Cooper. “At a time like this, I think it is needed.”

The Mobile Market bus will be stationed in different areas two times a week. Click here for the schedule with locations, dates, and times.