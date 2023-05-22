PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Verizon customers in Paxton have been having a rough week.

Service has been failing throughout the town. Officials say the problem is being looked into, but it already inspired them to make some connectivity changes.

The small town is hoping to take the lead from other areas. They applied for a T-Mobile grant that will give open wi-fi to the four-block downtown area.

“We do want it to be something that everyone in downtown Paxton can enjoy because we want to pull visitors from around the area when we have concerts and festivals and our farmers markets and those different events. It’s just easier for everybody,” said Donna Mcguire Pepper, Paxton Main Street Executive Director.

Verizon service has been restored to much of the area. Paxton is still waiting to see if the grant was approved.