DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ImpactLife’s Donor Bus will be making its way into Macon County for a blood drive in December.

On Dec. 13, the bus will park at the Municipal Building in Decatur (141 South Main Street) from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Donors are asked to bring a photo ID. They are also reminded to eat before donating.

To make an appointment, schedule online, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401, or email Crystal Hugger at chugger@maconcounty.illinois.gov