MLK statue unveiled in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A visual reminder of the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. now stands outside the office of two Decatur non-profits.

Baby TALK and Empowerment Opportunity Center on Tuesday unveiled the eight feet, eight inch bronze statue at at 355 East Marietta Street. The sculpture was a gift from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. It depicts King and two children and was made by Littleton Alston, an Omaha, Nebraska-based artist and Creighton University associate professor of sculpture. The nonprofits said Alston is the first African American to create a work displayed in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

“We are so incredibly grateful for the generosity of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and for this

beautiful sculpture which is a visual representation of the strength and courage we witness every day as

we come alongside the families enrolled in our programs,” Cindy Bardeleben, Executive Director of

Baby TALK, said in a statement.

Compared to Illinois’ favorite son, President Abraham Lincoln, statues of King are less common in the state. One exists in Springfield near the Capitol building.