MLK, Jr. Day celebration set

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee’s annual two-day celebration of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday, “Pursuing Peace Together” will begin with the MLK Scholarship Banquet.

The Banquet will feature a performance by When Shepards Worship (WSW), a gospel group from Chicago, Illinois.

Also, it will include the presentation of the MLK Scholarship to a Danville graduating high school senior who plans to pursue an education at an institution of higher learning.

The banquet will be on Sunday, January 19, at 4 p.m.

The second program on Monday morning, January 20, will begin with a motorcade/parade.

The line-up for the motorcade/parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the corner of Main and Logan Streets, and the procession will start at 10:30 a.m.

The celebration service at St. James United Methodist Church will start at 11:30 a.m. The Reverend Daniel J. Garrett, pastor of Spirit Redeemed Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago, will serve as the speaker for this program.

Also, the Danville MLK Mass Choir, under the direction of Mr. Brett Dupree, will perform.

For Banquet tickets or additional information, contact Chair Mary Thompson at 442-7917 or the Human Relations Department at 431-2280.

Pursuing Peace Together

Sunday, January 19, 2020, 4:00 p.m.

The Days Hotel (aka Days Inn)

77 North Gilbert Street