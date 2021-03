This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the MLK Jettie Rhodes Neighborhood-Day said there will be another clinic for the second Moderna shot at King School.

In a Facebook post, officials said the clinic will be from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on April 24. They urged those interested to check back on their page for more details as they become available.