URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An organization is doing its part to celebrate the Champaign County youth in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The 39th annual ‘Where Do We Do From Here’ celebration of service took place at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. The event honored local heroes and provided several scholarships for students in the area. They select 10 recipients and have given out hundreds of dollars since 1988. Board member Domonic Cobb won the scholarship in 1991 and said it’s a full-circle moment to give back.

“It’s a way for the community to get behind students and say, ‘we support you, we believe in you, we are very grateful that you have not only learned the legacy of King but embraced it and made a commitment to live into it.”

There will be a unity breakfast on Jan. 15 to honor students and recognize their families. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. At vineyard church in Urbana.