Mixing reality & fantasy: Author conveys blood disorder struggle through graphic novel

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Living with Hemophilia is a lifelong journey. Take it from author Johnathan Hill, who was diagnosed with the blood disorder when he was 2 years old.

In his graphic novel, “The Blood of the Paladin,” he blends his own life experiences with the fantasy worlds of his teenage years.

It’s really a lot of ups and downs. But through it all, I have my imagination. Johnathan Hill

Throughout his life, he has been exposed to many illnesses, a byproduct of receiving contaminated blood transfusions. When he was a teenager, he was exposed to HIV; while in 2017, he had to have his liver replaced after learning he had Hepatitis C.

While waiting for a liver transplant, he starting writing personal stories about what he was going through. “I pull all that together in a memoir to share my story.” Hill said. “Then, I started connecting with creative folks who suggested I present my story in the form of a graphic novel.”

For Hill, his novel is an expression not only on behalf of himself, but for the entire community living with Hemophilia. “I think it’s important for us to capture the history.” said Hill. “The Blood Contamination Crisis was a huge challenge and we lost a lot of people, unfortunately. We don’t want to lose these stories.”