Mixing booster shot and Covid vaccines

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “If the patient has a preference it may allow them to choose what they want to have,” Brian Laird, inpatient pharmacy manager at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, said.

That statement will only happen if the FDA approves the mixing and matching of Covid booster shots. Pfizer booster shots are already available for people who meet certain requirements, but soon you may be able to switch vaccines when you get yours.

Laird says studies were done on the mixing of vaccines. They found that getting a different type of booster from the one used in the initial doses can work.

This has not been approved yet, but experts believe a decision will be made sometime this week. For pharmacists and doctors, being able to mix boosters is helpful because then they don’t have to be wasteful.

“It makes it a lot easier for healthcare providers to get you a vaccine. If they’re out of stock of one, they can provide any of them to get the level of antibodies you really want to get to for these vaccines,” Laird said.

He went on to say their game plan, if approved, would be to give whatever they have the most available at the time. The move could come as soon as tomorrow along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson shots.

Here’s a look at those eligible for Pfizer’s booster shot: