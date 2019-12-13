Missouri man arrested in “rash” of burglaries

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A Missouri man has been arrested by Effingham Police following a “rash” of vehicle burglaries at St. Anthony High School in late November.

David Carter, 55, is currently booked into the Hannibal, Missouri jail on a warrant issued out of Effingham County. He was charged with nine counts of burglary, a class 2 felony.

He is expected to be extradited to Effingham County next week, according to a press release. His bail is set for $75,000.

Police say Carter is a suspect who targeted “victims in multiple states for a very long time.”

The charges originate from nine vehicle burglaries between 6—8:30 p.m. on November 30, in which cars parked at the high school were reported to police as damaged or stolen from. Items stolen included purses, cell phones and cash.

Police identified a person of interest early on; they say that information came from a “citizen” who watched Carter “as long as possible, ultimately obtaining critical information for officers,” according to a press release from Effingham Police.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the search, including agencies from Indiana, Missouri and the United States Marshals SErvice.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

