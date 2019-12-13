Missouri man arrested in “rash” of burglaries

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A Missouri man has been arrested by Effingham Police following a “rash” of vehicle burglaries at St. Anthony High School in late November.

David Carter, 55, is currently booked into the Hannibal, Missouri jail on a warrant issued out of Effingham County. He was charged with nine counts of burglary, a class 2 felony.

He is expected to be extradited to Effingham County next week, according to a press release. His bail is set for $75,000.

Police say Carter is a suspect who targeted “victims in multiple states for a very long time.”

The charges originate from nine vehicle burglaries between 6—8:30 p.m. on November 30, in which cars parked at the high school were reported to police as damaged or stolen from. Items stolen included purses, cell phones and cash.

Police identified a person of interest early on; they say that information came from a “citizen” who watched Carter “as long as possible, ultimately obtaining critical information for officers,” according to a press release from Effingham Police.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the search, including agencies from Indiana, Missouri and the United States Marshals SErvice.