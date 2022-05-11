DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The car belonging to a missing woman was found in Lake Vermilion Wednesday night.

Abbie Brandenburg and her red Ford Edge haven’t been seen since May 5, when a traffic camera captured the car driving over the Denmark Road bridge over the lake. Brandenburg’s family confirmed that dive teams pulled the Edge from the water, but said that was all the information they had at this time.

WCIA reporters on the scene said they saw Vermilion County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene and had the entrance to the lake blocked off.

