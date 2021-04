CLARKSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — A 72-year-old Shelby woman has been found dead after being reported missing to police on Saturday.

The family announced her death on Facebook Sunday night. They added they were thankful to Illinois State Police, Nevada State Police, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s office for their assistance.

Hubbartt was reported missing out of Clarksburg Township, which is south of Shelbyville.

No further information was immediately available.