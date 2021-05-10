Missing woman found dead in crashed SUV

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s office says the body of 36-year-old Jessica Nascimbene was located after she was reported missing.

Detectives say her Nissan Pathfinder was found Friday evening on Indiana State Road 59 in Clay County. The SUV had gone down a steep ravine and was underwater, deputies say.

Police say Nascimbene was found dead inside the car.

Investigators say her SUV ran off of the road in what they described as an apparent ‘accident’.

Detectives say they’re continuing to investigate.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jessica‘s friends and family,” says the sheriff’s office.