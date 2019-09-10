Missing toddler found thanks to community effort

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — After two-year old Lenox Dallas went missing Tuesday morning, he was found in just over one hour thanks to help from volunteers from their own community and others.

Dallas was found six blocks from the family home with only a couple of mosquito bites. Police say he got up before his mom and was looking for his dad. They added without all the immediate help, he may have been lost longer. When neighbors got word, there was not a second thought.

“I didn’t have to think about it,” said neighbor Barb Eads. “I told the officer who pounded on my door to bring it to my attention, that I would throw some clothes on as quickly as possible and go help. They said, ‘That’s not necessary.’ And I said, ‘Yes it is.'”

They were helped by 13 different departments and about 60 individual people. That includes the Clinton Police and Fire Departments, DeWitt County EMS, and five nearby fire departments.