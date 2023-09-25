URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The University of Illinois campus has been a little bit quieter the last few months without music coming from the chimes at Altgeld Hall.

The 126-year-old building is under construction, but now a team of musicians is one step closer to bringing it back in a unique way.

It starts with a CD and a recording project — something U of I students have been working on for more than a year. Now, they can finally announce details about the release.

Michael Broussard, the chimesmaster, said anyone will be able to listen to the 38 recorded songs for free on the CD or online. They’re building a website now to be available later this fall, and plan to have the CDs ready soon too.

Broussard knows the music is important to the community and is excited to put it in the hands of others.

“It was a super fun project,” he said. “It’s something that when the CDs actually came in and I was able to open the box of all of them, it felt sort of finalizing.”

He is excited to spread that same feeling throughout the community.

The musicians are planning to have an album release party to distribute some of the CDs. WCIA will keep you posted on a date as soon as they get it on the calendar.

As for construction at Altgeld, scaffolding is up and crews are still hard at work. They’re restoring parts of the inside and outside. For complete details, follow this link.