Missing second dose due date because of emergency

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)—Three vaccines are FDA approved for emergency use authorization. However, what happens if an emergency keeps you from getting your second dose on time?

“When you do have an illness like this you need to ask questions,” said Margo Legendre. Legendre has been in the hospital for kidney issues and infection. She was supposed to get her second shot on March 17th. “With me being discharged the day before, I didn’t feel comfortable going out amongst people to get my second shot,” said Legendre.

After having a relapse, she ended up back in the hospital and still hasn’t had a chance to get her next shot. “I won’t be doing any partying or anything, but I’m just concerned,” said Legendre.

“Try to get your vaccine on the day or close to when your due date is so that you don’t miss your schedule, but we understand there are medical emergencies,” said Awais Vaid, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator and Epidemiologist, “Even if you wait longer, it’s not going to make a huge difference in the effectiveness or the efficacy of the vaccine. We do know that even one dose of the Pfizer and Moderna gives you 90 percent protection. After the 2nd dose, it gets to 94, 95 percent which acts more like a booster. Even if you’re delayed by a few days or a few weeks, it’s going to be ok.”

Legendre says she will eventually be able to finish what she started. “What I’ve been through the last few weeks with this other stuff, I have a feeling this is a piece of cake,” said Legendre.

Legendre says she was released from the hospital. She’s planning to get her second shot this month.

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District says if travel is keeping you from getting your second dose, you can get it in a different state. If you have an emergency at the last minute, let someone at the clinic or pharmacy know. You may be able to reschedule your appointment.