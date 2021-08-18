Missing Sangamon County woman

GRANDVIEW, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman. 66-year-old Catherine Tremain was last seen in Douglas County. She has brown hair, green eyes, and is wearing an orange shirt with the words “Barn in the USA” on it and jeans. She is described at 5’9″ weighing 160 lbs.

She is driving a green Ford Freestyle with an Illinois license plate- X828015. Police say Tremain has a condition that puts her in danger. If you know where she is, please call the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office at (217)753-6666 or 9-1-1.