CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have found 66-year-old Charles Egner, who was last seen walking into a wooded area in Martinsville Wednesday.

According to the Clark County Sherriff’s Office, a tip came all the way from Canada.

“I wasn’t out there that long,” Egner says.

Charles being reunited with his family

The sheriff’s office will provide more information later.