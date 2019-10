CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are still searching for a man with dementia who disappeared on Wednesday. 66-year-old Charles Egner was last seen walking into a wooded area in Martinsville. He was wearing a camo shirt and pants.

Egnerr is 6’1″, weighs 240 pounds, has gray hair and green eyes.

Authorities are searching ponds and bodies of water. If you have any information, contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 217-826-6393.