Missing man found dead in pond

DOWNS, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner, along with the sheriff’s office, has reported that Tyler Graf, 31, of Downs, was found dead in a private pond Saturday, April 18.

Graf’s family reported he was last seen on April 11 around 5 a.m. on a trail along a creek near his home.

A search was conducted by the Sheriff’s Office, McLean County Emergency Management Agency Search and Rescue Team, Hudson Fire Department Dive Team, Downs Fire Department, and others.

On April 18, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police was requested with special sonar equipment to assist in the search.

At around 4:48 p.m., a body was found near 8005 Elm, Downs in a private pond. Graf was pronounced dead at 5 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for April 21 at the McLean County Coroner’s Office.