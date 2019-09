SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are searching for a possible missing kayaker on Lake Springfield.

Officials say a homeowner heard what they thought were cries for help. It happened after 3 p.m.

Crews pulled a kayak and life jacket from the water. They’ve had sonar boats and divers in the water. They are still searching.

Springfield firefighters, conservation police and the Sangamon County Rescue Squad dive team are on the scene.