EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man missing from Indiana was discovered dead in an Edgar County cornfield on Tuesday, the victim of an apparent motorcycle crash.

Scott Barrett, the Edgar County Coroner, said 911 dispatchers were informed of a wrecked motorcycle and a dead man off Illinois Route 1 just after noon. The caller, who said he was an IDOT employee, pulled over one mile north of 1800th Road to pick up a broken telephone box lying in the ditch. He made the discovery on the way back to his vehicle.

The Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and Barrett responded to the scene, where the Barrett pronounced the man dead. He was identified as Josh E. Musser, 48, of Dana, Ind.

The evidence suggested that Musser was driving northbound on a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. For reasons unknown, the motorcycle crossed the southbound lane and went into the ditch on the west side of the road. Musser’s motorcycle hit a telephone box and continued into the cornfield, where he was ejected.

Barrett said Musser died instantly. Further investigation revealed that friends and family had been trying to locate him since Saturday evening, the last time he was in contact with anyone. It is believed the crash happened that evening.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police, Edgar County Sheriff’s Department and the Edgar County Coroner.