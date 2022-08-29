GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — An 11-year-old girl from Georgetown is safe after she was found near Indianapolis at the home of a 19-year-old male. That teenager is now under arrest.

Captain Michael Hartshorn of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies learned the girl was missing on Saturday and discovered she had been communicating online with the teenager, whose name is Dylan Clark. Hartshorn said Clark drove from his home in Franklin, Ind. to Georgetown, picked the girl up and then drove back to Franklin with her.

The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Johnson County Indiana Sheriff’s Office, whose deputies found the girl at Clark’s home. Clark was arrested and is awaiting extradition to Vermilion County.

The case is still under investigation by the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, as this is an interstate case.