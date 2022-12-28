HUTTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A Coles County family has been reunited with their dog after worrying they might never see her again.

Luke and Maddie Henebry lost their home in a fire on Friday in Hutton. In a Facebook post, they said everyone was able to escape, but their dog, Stella, ran away. They asked people to keep an eye out for her, writing: “Know because she is so scared she will likely run instead of trying to be captured, but she’s been outside in the cold since Friday & we are super worried about her.”

Luckily, around 5 a.m. Wednesday, someone spotted her near the Hutton Fire Department. The Henebrys said she approached a neighbor’s porch, who coaxed her inside with cheese. They said she was “very receptive to love once she was inside.”

In an updated post, Luke Henebry said: “Stella has been found & safe with us!! Huge thank you to our community for looking out for her & helping getting her home.”

The original post also said: “We’re not entirely sure what our next steps are going to be or what that will entirely look like, especially trying to prepare for our second child coming in less than 4 weeks… Once we figure out what our true needs are, we will be sure to update. Some have also asked for venmo information which is @mhenebry.”