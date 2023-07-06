ROBSINSON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Robinson is now charged with murder after a man missing from Cumberland County was confirmed dead on Thursday.

Illinois State Police said that human remains found in rural Crawford County on June 27 were positively identified as those of Ryan Waggoner, 55 of Lerna. Following the identification, the Crawford County State’s Attorney charged Lance Newcomb, 24, with first-degree murder.

Waggoner was last seen at his Lerna home on June 2. The investigation into his disappearance eventually led them to an address in Crawford County, where Waggoner’s remains were discovered.

Newcomb was arrested shortly after on a charge of concealing a homicide. He remains in custody at the Crawford County Jail, now charged with murder.

Two others were also arrested with concealing Waggoner’s homicide: 58-year-old Angela Newcomb and 52-year-old Hiley Schulte. State Police did not indicate that they are also charged with murder.