CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — March is Women’s History Month, and one local company is hoping to encourage female entrepreneurship beyond the month of March.

The company is called Miss Market. It’s like the Amazon of female business, meaning people can search for virtually any product or service from a business that is female-owned or female-ran.

Miss Market cofounder Cynthia Bruno said it is a tool that wasn’t available to her when she needed it. She hopes that by offering a program to make shopping easier for women, it will only encourage women to run their own businesses more.

“Just realizing what products are out there, and if you divert just a fraction of your spending as women, we can really make a big difference in supporting woman businesses all over the country.”

Bruno said that she wants her daughter to have the same opportunities that her sons have. That includes shopping from places that understand the needs of women.

Miss Market is still growing and is looking to expand its reach. To achieve this, they’re asking the public for help.

Miss Market has a portal for people to submit their favorite female-owned or female-ran business. Submitting these businesses through the portal expands Miss Market’s reach of worldwide companies and gives further access to those looking to shop female-owned.