CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN) — Cups were stacked, and products were neatly arranged on the shelves at Misericordia’s Hearts & Flour Bakery and Café, all in preparation for their grand opening on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

The new venture, which features dine in and drive-through services, will provide jobs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Responsibilities are tailored to meet the unique abilities of each person, from scooping cookies and packaging their grab’ n’ go items to helping serve customers.

WGN News Now spoke with Beth Woytek, bakery manager, about the new bakery and café.

“The employees here will be a mix of our full-time staff and staff who are residents here at Misericordia, or day staff that are coming to Misericordia to work through our community day services,” says Woytek. “Those staff members have come, and they’ve interviewed for positions here to get real life experience of how it would be were they to go out and look for a job in the community.”

Resident Dierdre C. with Bakery Manager Beth Wotek

Resident Carly Z.

Resident Daniel P.

Resident Dulce T.

Resident Jake E. with Beth Woytek

Resident Marsha A.

Residents Deb H. and Claire N.

Exterior of Hearts & Flour Bakery and Café

Hearts & Flour Bakery and Café

All of their delicious fan favorites that have done so well on campus will be available at the shop including their sweet breads, hand cut brownie hearts, and cookies. Their café will also offer lunch options, including sandwiches, paninis, salads and more. They will be proudly brewing Collective Coffee.

“Misericordia has a bakery on its campus for more than 30 years, “says Woytek. Because of that success is the reason we can open this bakery. If it were not for that bakery being so successful, we probably wouldn’t be standing here right now.”

Hearts and Flour Bakery and Café is located at 6130 N. Ravenswood Ave, Chicago, IL 60660.

Hours of Operation:

Monday- Friday 6am – 2 pm

Saturday – Sunday 7am – 2 pm

Misericordia, which means “heart of mercy” in Latin, was founded in 1921 and provides a continuum of care for more than 600 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities from diverse religious, racial, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Programs of Misericordia include residential placement and day-to-day support, employment opportunities, physical and speech therapy, social and recreational outings, health and fitness activities, and opportunities for spiritual growth.