“Miracle on ice” couple catches up with rescuers

CARMI, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — It’s being talked about as the “miracle on ice.”

Dashcam video shows the rescue of a woman, Peggy Vaught, as a box truck flies toward her. On Wednesday, Vaught and her husband caught up with the two Illinois State troopers credited with her rescue.

It started as a trip to the doctor for the Vaughts, but the roads they traveled were more dangerous than they thought. “We hit a ice patch and spun around and slid off into the ditch,” said Peggy. However, Trooper Adam Zimmerman said while he was talking with Vaught, he looked over her shoulder into oncoming traffic and saw a box truck start to lose control. Dashcam video shows Zimmerman starting to tell. “That’s all I remember until I woke up in the ditch,” said Vaught.

That box truck hit a patch of ice–flipped and slid right at the troopers and Vaught. Her husband, Bud, watched it happen from the passenger seat. “I heard him start to say look out or something and I glanced around like that and it was too late. All I saw was the truck.”

For Trooper Johnathan Pflaum–only nine days on the job–he didn’t think this was what he would be thrown into. “They prepared us before we graduated, it could happen day one. So it’s always in the back of your head. But you hear these stories. You train for these situations but there’s still that little part of you that doesn’t think it’s going to happen to you.” For the Vaughts, they say they know someone was watching to keep them safe. “God was watching out for us,” said Peggy.

Illinois State Police say this is a good example of what can happen when you don’t follow the law. They want to remind drivers that when they see flashing lights, you should slow down and move over.