Minor paving work may close portions of U.S. 45

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers commuting between various locations in Urbana and Rantoul may notice temporary closures today along U.S. 45.
A contractor with the Illinois Department of Transportation is doing “minor pavement sealing” in varying spots along that stretch of road today, according to department spokesperson Guy Tridgell.
The contractor is slated to be out of the area by the end of the day, Tridgell said.
No formal notice for the potential closings was given due to the “short duration and variability of work locations.”