SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Savoy Fire Department responded to a small electrical motor fire at the CVS.

The fire department responded 1111 Dunlap Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

“This was an electric motor on an air conditioner unit and it burns up, not much of a fire, but it does make some smoke and smells bad so they are airing it out,” said Eddie Bain, public information officer for the Savoy Fire Department.

Savoy Fire Department

The store was closed for about 45 minutes while the SFD isolated the motor and disconnected the electricity from the motor.

There were no injuries.

CVS employees said they were not able to comment at this time.