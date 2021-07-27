Minor arrested for burglarizing home

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Charleston say a minor was caught trespassing into a home and stealing several items.

A press release from Charleston Police says officers were called out around 1:15 a.m. Monday to a trespassing report near Arthur Avenue and 9th Street.

Police say the victim told them she woke up to a stranger standing in her living room and was staring at her. That intruder then left as the victim pretended to be asleep, the release says.

Officers say they found the suspect in the alley between 9th and 10th streets and found items in their pockets belonging to the victim. Police say they searched the suspect’s home and found several more items that had been previously stolen.

The suspect was taken to the Vermilion County Juvenile Center until they were released the next day to home confinement, the release says.