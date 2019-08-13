Ministry hopes good faith will move mountains

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A faith-based organization serving families at need is having trouble meeting its own needs.

Salt and Light Ministries announced if they can’t pay off their debt by the end of this year, they may have to shut their doors.

Executive Director Nathan Montgomery told WCIA the organization cut as many costs as they could in order to stay afloat.

Salt and Light Ministries provides employment and resources to families in need.

The organization needs to raise $450 thousand by the end of the year in order to keep its doors open.

“It’s been kind of constantly week-to-week scrambling to keep things moving forward and really just live to fight another day almost so to speak. So we’re just kind of reaching a place with some of these outstanding expenses where we’ve got to get them addressed,” said Montgomery.

They need to make up for 4% of their budget, which would come from increased sales and ongoing giving.

Montgomery said if they can raise the money by the end of the year, they can offset the bills, and go into 2020 worry-free. But if not, it could mean downsizing, closing a location, or (worst case scenario) shutting down the organization entirely.

If you want to donate, here are three ways you can do so: