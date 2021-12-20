Ministry giving away side dishes for holidays

by: Tim Ditman

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Restoration Urban Ministries in Champaign is giving away side dishes this week for people who need food for a holiday meal.

The giveaways are Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the agency’s headquarters at 1213 Parkland Court in Champaign. That’s just northwest of the intersection of Mattis and Bradley avenues.

