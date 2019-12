TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)-- Last year a tornado ripped through destroying homes and damaging everything in its way. "It's just unbelievable. We just couldn't believe what we had seen," said Stephanie Goodrich. Mickey Emerson says her home has 27,000 dollars worth of damages. "The whole wall has just come off. It's all bowed out," said Emerson, "We lost windows and a friend of mine came and boarded it up."

Because of hassles with insurance, she hasn't been able to afford repairs. "We've put plastic over the windows inside to keep the warmth in and the cold out," said Emerson, "But I do have a warm bed to sleep in."