DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Almost $3 million was generated in tax revenue fir the city due to tourism. Over $155 million were spent by visitors in and around Decatur.

2018 was another record year for tourism in Illinois. The office of tourism said almost $42 billion were spent on travel. That a $2 billion boost to the state’s economy from the year before. More than 117,000,000 people visited Illinois in 2018.