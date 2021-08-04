Millions in rental assistance still available for Illinoisians

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Millions of dollars available to pay past-due rent are sitting around. The help has been available since May to the tune of about $500 million.

The federal money was given to the Illinois Housing Development Authority to distribute. From there, the state agency dispersed some to local organizations to create their own programs, but the majority of the funding is controlled through the IHDA’s rental payment program.

To date, a fraction of that money has made it into the hands of renters in need, $187,104,791 to be exact. About a quarter of applications sent in have been approved.

Figures as of August 4. Click the graphic to access the latest metrics.

The number of applications funded is on the low end because they’re still being reviewed, according to Rodrigo Carrillo, IHDA’s Director of Strategic Initiatives and Response. He anticipates all $500 million will be sent out by the federal deadline September 1.

“Each week you’ll see a different number and an increase in our approvals,” Carillo added. “Right now, we have approved over 20,000 applications.”

The application is closed to renters. Landlords can still apply on behalf of tenants until August 15.

Another round of federal funding is on its way, with another $660 million allocated to the state.

Carrillo anticipates IHDA will put together another, very similar rental assistance program in the fall with that money, but it’s unclear when.

You can still apply for emergency rent assistance right now through the Illinois Department of Human Services.