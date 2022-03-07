DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, a professor from Millikin University will be sharing her experience of living in Ukraine. The university is hosting a panel to talk about the realities of war.

Laura Dean, a political science professor, said that she was in Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv only a year ago. Now she is watching the city she called home being bombed.

Dean hopes the panel will inform the public and share perspective.

“It’s been kind of heartbreaking to see places that I lived and walked past every single day completely decimated by Russian bombs,” Dean said.

Many of the panel’s speakers are either from Ukraine, have lived there or have family currently in Ukraine.

Dean said 30 schools in Kharkiv have been bombed. That includes the university she attended and four others.

The event will be this Wednesday in the University Commons ballroom on campus. Anyone is welcome to attend.