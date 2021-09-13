Millikin University to host events for Hispanic Heritage Month

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University will host a series of events for its annual celebration of the Hispanic Heritage Month between September 15 and October 15.

According to Millikin University Director of Media Relations and Publications Dane Lisser, the Hispanic Heritage Month acknowledges the history, culture and contributions of Americans whose ancestry can be traced back to over 20 countries in Latin America, including Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean. The official celebration of Hispanic heritage in the United States began in 1968 under President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Dane Lisser said the main events for Millikin University’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration are as followed:

1. La Fiesta, hosted by the Latin American Student Organization

– Time: 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 18

– Location: University Commons Banquet Rooms

– Contact: LASO President Ashley Estrada at asestrada@millikin.edu

2. Intersectionality Project with Alexia Guzmán

– Time: 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21

– Location: Via Zoom

3. Latinx, Hispanic & International Student Panel

– Time: 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 30

– Location: University Commons Oberhelman Center for Leadership Performance

4. Poet and Activist Yesika Salgado

– Time: 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6

– Location: University Commons Banquet Rooms



Anyone interested in these events can visit Millikin University’s website for more detailed information.