Millikin University to hold 2 in-person graduation ceremonies

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University will have two in-person graduation ceremonies on May 16.

The ceremonies will be held at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center. May 2021 graduates, including undergraduate, graduate and doctoral, will be honored.

The first ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m.. At that time, they will recognize those graduating from the College of Arts & Sciences, Tabor School of Business and those earning a Master of Business Administration.

The next ceremony will be at 2:30 p.m.. Those students in the College of Fine Arts, College of Professional Studies and graduates earning a Master of Science in Nursing and Doctor of Nursing Practice will be recognized.

“Due to CDC and State of Illinois COVID-19 restrictions, Kirkland Fine Arts Center capacity only allows for the graduating students, the platform participants on stage and representatives of the faculty inside Kirkland Fine Arts Center. Family, friends and other guests will not be able to attend the ceremonies.” A livestream of the ceremonies will be available on Millikin’s Facebook page and graduation website.