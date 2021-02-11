Millikin University students offer free tax filing service at Decatur Public Library

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Library officials said Millikin University students are helping people file their state and federal income taxes.
Free online filing is available for families with $50,000 or less in total income as well as individuals with $25,000 or less in income.
You can call (217) 424-6381 between 1-4 p.m. to schedule your appointment. Appointments can be made for dates as early as February 18 at the Decatur Public Library.
Appointments will be scheduled by age group. Officials said this is to ease scheduling. The age ranges and appointments dates are as follows:
- 30 years old & under (February 18-27)
- 30-50 years old (March 1-13)
- 50 years & older (March 25-April 1)
When you have your appointment, you are asked to bring:
- All W-2s, W2G and 1099s for the years you want to file
- Social security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers for all family members
- A valid photo ID for all family members
- Copies of last year’s state and federal tax returns
- If you choose direct deposit for refunds, you will need proof of bank account number & routing number
- Total amount paid for day care and necessary ID numbers
- Property tax bill
- Amount spent on college expenses