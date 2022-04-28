DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Midwest Music Expo is set to return to Millikin University on May 7.

The fifth annual edition of the expo will feature 43 speakers and panelists, including keynote speaker Wendy Day. Day founded the nonprofit Rap Coalition to pull artists out of bad contracts and help them become more successful. She has worked with artists like Eminem, Lil Wayne and more.

The expo will also feature performances from 25 artists across three stages, a printing workshop where guests can print their own posters, a songwriting workshop and more.

“It is a music industry creative conference,” said Martin Atkins, coordinator of music business at Millikin. “We are shining the light on the creative community in Decatur. It’s a lesson in community involvement. There is so much potential in Decatur and everybody can help each other.”

More information, as well as tickets to the expo, can be found online. Tickets are $20 but parking is free. The expo will take place in Millikin’s University Commons from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.