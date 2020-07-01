Millikin University president retires

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — After seven years as the president of Millikin University, Dr. Patrick White has retired.

Since his arrival, staff said White has left his mark on the campus. “I could tell that this man was a Millikin president; not just a president, but a Millikin president,” said President’s Chief of Staff Marilyn Davis. “He knew our story better than anybody. He knew people. He made every effort to know the students.”

White’s interest in students was not just felt by staff, but the students themselves.

Photo Courtesy: Millikin University

“When I was a senior in high school still trying to figure out what my college experience was to look like, I received my acceptance letter from Millikin University and I opened it thinking it was going to be like any other college letter I got… and that’s not what I got from Millikin,” said Korbin Farmer, 2020 Millikin graduate and former basketball player. “I got the basic jargon, but at the bottom was two or three sentences from President White saying ‘Hey Korbin, I’d love to get to know you better. Love to see you in a Millikin basketball uniform this next year. Please come be a part of Millikin. Just that individualized part of the note really told me Millikin is a place I want to be if a president takes time to reach out to a student that might not even come to be a part of the university…then you know he cares about the students.”

White is not the only one that takes interest in Millikin’s students. His wife, Chris said it branches out to her as well.

Photo Courtesy: Millikin University

“As Pat has become P. White, I have become what some folks call ‘First Lady.’ Out of great respect for our nation’s first ladies, I prefer to think of myself as Ambassador for Millikin,” said Chris White. “That position implies discretion, loyalty, admiration, support, encouragement and cheerleading for the University, something I have embraced naturally at this marvelous school.” Her caring demeanor and warmth is what Farmer said made her an icon. “Mrs. White–the first lady of Millikin. She’s–I think– the strong woman everybody needs…the guiding factor for all of us. She is so wise and so loving.” Farmer continued to say he thought Chris’s compassion “overflowed” onto the president as well to help influence their time on campus to make it the best it can be.

Photo Courtesy: Millikin University

Chris said when she and Patrick arrived on campus, they attended an event for first-year students. She said while they were waiting for the discussion on diversity and inclusion, many of those students set up an impromptu band comprised of guitars, buckets, and people singing. “First-year students who just really literally met probably three days earlier…That was Pat’s first inclination and I still have the video of it when he said ‘Ah, there you are, Millikin.”

That inclination would follow White as he went through his presidency. He said when he came to Millikin, he found pride in some areas of campus, “but there was also a sort of acceptance sometimes of ‘Oh, that’s just Millikin, Pat’ or ‘That’s just Millikin, Dr. White.’ and it’s normal,” said White. “And I said, ‘Oh, don’t say that to me. We’re Millikin. We got to be the greatest college in the universe.’ And I know there’s richer places and I know there’s more famous places, but we have to imagine how do we make this place the best place we can possibly be and be really, really proud of it.” He would then sport his signature Big Blue ball cap around campus and see several campus milestones come to fruition, most recently being the new University Commons building and the new Center for Theatre and Dance.

The last stretch of White’s time at Millikin came with some challenges. Officials said university staff and faculty had to take two weeks of unpaid furlough in response to “economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.” The university also had to come up with a plan on what this fall semester would look like so students can continue to learn while keeping them and staff safe. White said they plan to offer face-to-face instruction while following CDC and other health guidelines.

White’s last day on the job was Tuesday. He is being replaced by Dr. James M. Reynolds. His time as the university’s 16th president is effective Wednesday. Officials said he is coming from serving as the president at Wilmington College in Wilmington, OH.