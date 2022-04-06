DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University announced on Wednesday that they will be accepting students from Lincoln College, which recently announced that it will be closing in late March, for the same rate they would have paid at Lincoln College.

Millikin University and Lincoln College reached an agreement so that displaced undergrad and graduate students can transfer to Millikin while still paying the same rate they would have paid at Lincoln College for the coming academic year.

“Millikin University is truly a good option for Lincoln College students because, in addition to Lincoln Match, Millikin offers nearly all the same majors as Lincoln,” Sarah Shupenus, Millikin University vice president for enrollment and marketing said in a news release. “From admission to financial aid to academic advising, our entire Millikin team is ready to assist Lincoln students and help them continue their academic path at Millikin.”

This news comes just a day after Illinois College also announced a streamlined process for Lincoln College transfer students.