DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University students have a chance this week to receive quality business attire for their jobs and careers beyond Millikin.

The university’s Center for Academic and Professional Performance, Delta Mu Delta Business Honor Society, Tabor Student Advisory Council and the Collegiate Entrepreneurs Organization will host a clothing giveaway on Wednesday called “Dress to Impress.” The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Oberhelman Center for Leadership Performance on the first floor of the University Commons.

Millikin alumni, faculty and employees from the Brass Horn will be present to help attendees assemble a business outfit that they can take with them for free. All clothing being offered was donated by Decatur and Millikin community members and cleaned by Waite’s Dry Cleaners.

In addition, the Millikin Center for Academic and Professional Performance has created a new “career closet” in the University Commons that will provide business attire to students during the academic year. Any clothing that is not taken at Dress to Impress will go into the career closet.

Additional information about the event can be found online or by calling the Millikin Center for Academic and Professional Performance at 217-362-6424.