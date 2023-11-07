DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University will be holding an on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Nov. 13.

The free, walk-in clinic will last from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday. It will be stationed on the first floor of the University Commons in the Oberhelman Leadership Center. Booster shots will be administered in the Leadership Boardroom.

The event is open to the public. People who plan to attend should bring insurance cards, identification, and COVID-19 vaccination cards (if available).

Millikin University is partnering with HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital to host the event. Email any questions to cmorrell@millikin.edu.