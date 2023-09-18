DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University in Decatur is adding a new building to their campus.

Officials broke ground on a new athletic center on Friday. The complex will replace the old building which was home to only the six men’s teams.

Now, all 20 of Millikin’s athletic teams will fit under one roof with state-of-the-art equipment.

The university’s president said the new building will attract more students.

“We need this facility in a big way. It’s going to be able to help us to recruit more student athletes,” said President Jim Reynolds. “40 percent of our students on campus participate in NCAA Division III athletics, so this will be a great addition for us.”

Raynolds said construction should start by November and the goal is go get the football team in the building by next fall.