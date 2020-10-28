Millikin University announces reduced tuition for new county students

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — In an announcement titled the ‘Macon Promise’, Millikin University will be offering lowered tuition to new students from Macon County, and no tuition increases for current students.

A press release says the COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth extraordinary circumstances that have impacted the community and the school made their decision with that in mind.

For students who live or go to school in Macon County, undergraduate tuition is now reduced to $26,000. It will remain the same for upto four years of study.

Macon Promise students will also be eligible for additional scholarships and financial aid.

The release says the lowered and locked tuition rates are a first for Millikin. The Macon Promise will apply to students who live in Macon County, those who currently attend or previously attended a Macon County high school, and those who went to Cerro Gordo, Central A&M high schools, or Richland Community College regardless of residency.

Students may submit a no-fee Millikin Application for Admission at millikin.edu/apply or via the Common Application.

Applications for the spring 2021 and fall 2021 terms are test-optional, meaning students may submit ACT or SAT test scores if they choose, but test scores are not required for admission. All students are required to submit official high school or college transcripts.

The release says tuition for current students will remain at $38,800, and students living in the Woods at Millikin Apartments will not see their housing rates go up next year.

“Millikin has recognized the financial effect that this pandemic has had on the families of our current students. We believe it’s our responsibility to help in the best way we can,” said Millikin President Dr. Jim Reynolds. “Holding our tuition at the same rate for next year will provide some financial relief for our current students and their families.

“For students from Macon County, we recognize that staying close to home to continue their education becomes even more of a decision factor than ever before. We’re pleased to partner with students from Macon County to provide them affordable access to the very best that Millikin has to offer.”

“Millikin is Decatur’s university. Macon County students are like family to us,” said Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing Sarah Shupenus. “This is our way to relieve the stress of uncertainty about college costs today and in the future. With our Macon Promise, residents can stay close to home and benefit from a nationally-recognized institution in their own backyard.”

For more information about the Macon Promise, contact the Millikin Office of Admission at 217.424.6210, e-mail admis@millikin.edu or visit millikin.edu/maconpromise.