Millikin to hold online summer music camps

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University’s School of Music Preparatory Department is holding online programs this summer for students interest in the world of music.

The online music camps will be held through Zoom and Google Classroom from June 29 – July 31. Each camp will include one hour Zoom meetings where students will learn about different ways to make music. All courses are being taught by experienced teachers and musicians.

Additionally, there will be free workshops for young musicians through Rock University: Millikin and First Gig Rock and Roll Camps. These are open to students on Monday and Thursday nights from 5:30-6:30 p.m. through Zoom as well. These sessions will include lessons in marketing, recording and more.

For more information on Millikin’s online summer music camps, click here.